GPSU recorded an increase in the Russian military on the territory of Belarus

12:34 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian military on the territory of Belarus, said the representative of the State Border Guard Service, Andrei Demchenko, during the telethon.



According to him, the Russian military is present on Belarusian territory, but they are currently more busy with training and preparation.



The number of military present at the moment is relatively small and therefore does not indicate that Russia has sufficient forces in Belarus to re-invade Ukraine from that direction.



Demchenko noted that at the beginning of this year and at the end of last year, the number of Russian military in Belarus was about 10-11 thousand people.



However, at the moment they have recorded the presence of about 1.5 thousand military personnel.. Although the number has increased slightly lately, by about 500 people, as they previously reported the presence of about one thousand people.



It should be noted that all these data require further confirmation and verification by the relevant official sources.