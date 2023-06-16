The aggressor state creates provocative materials about the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

12:11 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor state launched a large-scale information campaign to discredit Ukraine.



The Russian campaign is aimed at shifting responsibility for undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and discrediting President Vladimir Zelensky.



The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook announced the preparation of an information campaign by the aggressor state.



The Russian Social Design Agency is leading a new phase of the campaign, including provocative materials stigmatizing the Ukrainian military command and government officials.



Hostile headlines of publications with direct accusations of the President of Ukraine and the military-political leadership will be accompanied by comments from fake accounts to create the illusion of a lively discussion.



The project budget is estimated at about $6 million and can be increased.



This information, obtained by the Ukrainian intelligence community, indicates a growing information war and the strategic influence that Russia is trying to exert on public opinion.