US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrives in Beijing

08:31 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit, becoming the first senior US diplomat to visit China in five years, according to Reuters.



This visit was agreed between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping back in November last year during their meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia.. Blinken was originally scheduled to visit China in February, but the trip was canceled after a Chinese spy balloon was discovered over the United States.



Despite divisions and growing geographic rivalries, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, Washington insists on maintaining a high level of communication between the US and China.

In this regard, one of the main goals of Blinken's visit is to establish an open and strong dialogue with Chinese officials in order to prevent the escalation of competition between the two countries into confrontation or armed conflict.



During the visit, the secretary also plans to discuss issues related to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, including Beijing's so-called "peace proposals" and the exclusion of Chinese military support for Russian forces.



It has not yet been announced which of the Chinese leaders the Secretary of State plans to meet, but some media, citing informed sources, do not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Blinken and Xi Jinping.



Blinken's trip is not expected to lead to a decisive breakthrough in the complicated relationship between the US and China, but it is hoped that it will help intensify communication between high-ranking officials of the two countries in all areas.