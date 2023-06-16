The Prague City Court will review the case of the Russian on charges of participation in the annexation of the Crimea

08:11 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Prague City Court is preparing to review the case of Alexander Franchetti, a Russian citizen who was accused by prosecutors of forcing the wrongful detention of at least 11 opponents of the pro-Russian regime during Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.



According to Czech Radio, Prague's Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a previous acquittal against Franchetti, who was accused of facilitating Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.



Franchetti was listed as a founder and sponsor of an organized crime group called "Self-Defense of Crimea in Sevastopol", which violated Ukrainian laws and acted to suppress the opposition of the pro-Russian population in the region.



According to Ukrainian law enforcement officials, Franchetti allegedly founded and funded an intelligence group called the North Wind, issuing instructions to its members on a daily basis.



The information he received was allegedly passed on by Franchetti to the command of the Russian Navy. In turn, Franchetti denies all charges, arguing that throughout the entire period specified in the indictment, he was in Moscow.



If found guilty of creating an organized criminal group to commit terrorist acts, the court can impose a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.



In October last year, Franchetti was released from custody after an acquittal. The Russian news agency TASS reported that the suspect left the Czech Republic and returned to Russia.



At the time, prosecutor Marek Bodlak noted that Franchetti was not obliged to inform about his departure, as he was acquitted by the court.



In February 2022, the Prague City Court considered the issue of Franchetti's possible extradition to Ukraine, but in June refused extradition, citing the impossibility of this due to the military situation in Ukraine and the personal circumstances of the detainee.