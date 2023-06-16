19:01 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Recent events in the Belgorod region set the stage for future hostilities in Russia. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, shared his thoughts on this in Telegram.



He called the city of Shebekino, where the battles with the Freedom of Russia legion take place, "the gates of war" and noted their impact on the country's territory, which is a surprise for many Russians.



Based on this, Podolyak put forward three main theses, which, in his opinion, the citizens of Russia should know. First, if the Russian Volunteer Corps attaches great importance to the protection of citizens, carefully considering every action, then Putin's military will not take pity on their own citizens.



Podolyak noted that warehouses, repair facilities, electronic warfare stations, armored vehicles, artillery and missilemen, correcting the shelling of Kharkov, will be located in residential areas, while citizens will unconsciously cover all this.



Thus, the evacuation of the population from settlements is not expected.. The civilian population is necessary for Russian soldiers to provide systemic coverage, maintenance of quartered units and / or self-destruction from a propaganda point of view. Citizens will be used simply as "extras".



Podolyak indicated that this practice is standard for the Russian army and was applied in the Donetsk region in 2014-2015.



He recalled a quote from "strategist" Vladimir Putin: "We stand behind the civilians, and let the enemy try to shoot."



Therefore, Podolyak advises Russians not to have illusions, especially residents of the Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov regions and others. He believes that they will definitely find out what "Putin's cover" means.