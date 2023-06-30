Anniversary of the liberation of Snake Island: Lithuania called on the Russian Federation to repeat the "gesture of goodwill"

13:21 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Permanent Mission of Lithuania to the OSCE on the anniversary of the liberation of Snake Island from the invaders called on the Russian Federation to repeat the "gesture of good will" and withdraw its troops from all territory of Ukraine.



"On the occasion of the first anniversary of the liberation of Serpents' Island by the defenders of Ukraine, we call on Russia to take its 'goodwill gesture' to the next level and get out of all Ukrainian territory.. Немедленно!", - говорится в сообщении.

On the occassion of the 1st Anniversary of Liberation of Snake Island by Defenders of Ukraine, we call on Russia to move to the next level of its ‘good will gesture’ 🤡 playbook and to get out from the entire territory of Ukraine. Now! pic.twitter.com/TG0vEDqgtk — LT_OSCE (@LT_OSCE) June 30, 2023

Recall that the Russian army captured Serpent Island on the first day of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



On June 30, 2022, OK Yug reported that the Ukrainian military successfully carried out another stage of the operation on Zmeiny Island, as a result of which the Russians hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison by two speedboats and presumably left the island.



The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the evacuation of its own troops from the island "a goodwill gesture."



Five days later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine installed the flag of Ukraine on the island. Then they reported that Serpentine Island was returned under the control of Ukraine, and the state flag was delivered to it by helicopter.



