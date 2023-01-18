The heads of the European Union expressed their condolences to Ukraine because of the tragedy in Brovary

The leaders of the countries of the European Union expressed condolences to Ukraine because of the helicopter crash on the territory of a kindergarten in Brovary, as well as the death of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and three children.
In particular, the head of the European Council Charles Michel commented on the tragedy on his Twitter.
