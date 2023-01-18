The heads of the European Union expressed their condolences to Ukraine because of the tragedy in Brovary

14:44 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The leaders of the countries of the European Union expressed condolences to Ukraine because of the helicopter crash on the territory of a kindergarten in Brovary, as well as the death of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and three children.

In particular, the head of the European Council Charles Michel commented on the tragedy on his Twitter.
 
“Together with Ukraine, we mourn after the tragic helicopter accident in Brovary. Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to President Zelensky and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine,” he wrote.