The head of the National Police was appointed acting. Interior Ministers

The government of Ukraine appointed the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko to the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and acting as Minister of Internal Affairs.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Wednesday, January 18.
According to him, after a discussion with the Parliament, the appointment of a new head of the department will be presented.
