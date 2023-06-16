The Head of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands had a telephone conversation. What were they talking about

18:47 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Friday, June 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. In particular, he thanked for the humanitarian assistance to eliminate the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

"He spoke about the current situation in the region of the man-made disaster, as well as on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

The leaders also discussed the continuation of security cooperation, in particular, on the training of Ukrainian pilots and strengthening the air shield of Ukraine.. In addition, we coordinated positions before the next meeting in the Ramstein format.