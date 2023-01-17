The head of the OSCE paid a visit to the destroyed Borodianka
15:35 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine
The current head of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Buyar Osmani, during his visit to Ukraine, visited the destroyed Borodianka in the Kyiv region.
He announced this on Twitter.
"Just visited the devastated areas in Borodianka, the destruction is heartbreaking. Russian attacks have caused great suffering to the Ukrainian people, and there is no justification for these actions. My thoughts are with those whose lives have been greatly harmed."
