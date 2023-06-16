The head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense announces the transfer of tanks and armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

08:09 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Margarita Robles, head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, announced plans to transfer 4 more Leopard 2 tanks and a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.



The announcement was made during a Rammstein 12 meeting where Robles spoke about the current status of deliveries from Spain.



She stressed that Spain will transfer to Ukraine 4 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and a new batch of M113 armored personnel carriers..



In addition, Robles noted "progress in the training of the Ukrainian military in Spain, where almost 1,500 people have already been trained."



The defense minister hopes that Spain will be ahead of schedule and be able to meet its annual quota for training the Ukrainian military.