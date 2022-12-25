The head of the IAEA will pay a visit to Russia

14:51 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will arrive in Moscow to discuss the creation of a protective zone around the temporarily seized Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.



This is reported by Russian media.



As noted by the Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Russian Guard, Rosatom and Rostekhnadzor will take part in the consultations.



Earlier it was reported that the IAEA could make a decision on the safety of ZNPP by the end of the year.