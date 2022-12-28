The head of the GUR visited the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut

11:52 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, paid a visit to the forward positions of Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut.



This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.



On December 27-28, Budanov visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Bakhmut, where special forces intelligence officers are working.



Major General Budanov listened to the reports of the commanders of the GUR units and determined the tasks.



He also awarded the soldiers who especially distinguished themselves during the destruction of the invaders.