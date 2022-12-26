Head of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces paid a visit to Kyiv: Andrzejczak met with Zaluzhny
19:00 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine
Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Raimund Andrzejczak met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny in Kyiv. This is stated in a message on the official Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Wednesday, December 21.
“I had the honor to welcome the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and my friend General Raimund Andrzejczak to Ukraine,” Zaluzhny said.
He added that the visit of the head of the Polish General Staff would be an opportunity to frankly discuss the security situation in the region and scenarios for its development.
"I am grateful that Ukraine is not alone in resisting Russian armed aggression, and this is a huge merit of the Polish brothers," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.
Zaluzhny thanked the Polish military for the international military assistance provided, including weapons, military equipment, ammunition and necessary materials.
"I appreciate the opportunity to conduct professional training of our military personnel on Polish territory. Together we are implementing a strategically important decision on the transition of Ukraine to the heavy weapons of NATO member states. Deep gratitude to the Polish side for the treatment and rehabilitation of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers," Zaluzhny concluded.
