Head of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces paid a visit to Kyiv: Andrzejczak met with Zaluzhny

19:00 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Raimund Andrzejczak met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny in Kyiv. This is stated in a message on the official Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Wednesday, December 21.

“I had the honor to welcome the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and my friend General Raimund Andrzejczak to Ukraine,” Zaluzhny said.

He added that the visit of the head of the Polish General Staff would be an opportunity to frankly discuss the security situation in the region and scenarios for its development.

"I am grateful that Ukraine is not alone in resisting Russian armed aggression, and this is a huge merit of the Polish brothers," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.



Zaluzhny thanked the Polish military for the international military assistance provided, including weapons, military equipment, ammunition and necessary materials.