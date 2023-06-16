Head of the German Federal Reserve: Disputes in Russian society do not threaten the Putin regime

12:40 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the German Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, spoke about the stability of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that disputes in Russian society pose no threat.



According to Kal, Putin's power in the Russian Federation is not weakening, and his system of government has no cracks.



He also noted that criticism of the war against Ukraine is simply a manifestation of divisions within Russia and is not a threat to the regime..



The head of German intelligence emphasized that Russia is capable of waging war in the long term, citing the recruitment of new military personnel in the army and the availability of sufficient weapons and ammunition.



However, he also pointed to certain vulnerabilities in Russia, especially with regard to the combat capability of the armed forces.