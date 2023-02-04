The head of the Donetsk OVA published the consequences of enemy shelling of the region

12:29 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kramatorsk, Avdeevka, Toretsk, Ugledar and Kurakhovka. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko, who published footage of the consequences of enemy shelling.

According to him, at night the Russians launched two more missile attacks on the outskirts of Kramatorsk. Outbuildings damaged. In the Volnovakha direction, Ugledar and Novoukrainka suffered. There were no casualties.

However, three people were injured in the Donetsk direction. Eight houses were damaged in Kurakhovka.

In addition, by the morning of February 4, there was a massive shelling of the old part of Avdiivka.

The head of the OVA also said that one person died and seven were injured in Toretsk in the Gorlovsky direction.. In the city, 34 houses, two kindergartens, an outpatient clinic, a library, a TsNAP, a cultural center, a newspaper office and the Ukrposhta building were damaged. Three more people were wounded in Bakhmut, a high-rise building and an administrative building were damaged.

Numerous damages were also recorded in Paraskoveevka of the Soledar community.

And in the Lisichansk direction there were about 20 attacks on the Torsk and Zarechny Liman communities.

According to the OVA, over the past 24 hours, two civilians (in Toretsk and Bakhmut) were killed from attacks by invaders in the Donetsk region, and 14 more were injured.

It was also reported that the Russian Federation shelled Pokrovsk with prohibited shells: dozens of houses were damaged.