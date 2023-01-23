The head of EU diplomacy urged the world not to be afraid of escalation

The European Union does not intend to acquire the status of a participant in hostilities in Ukraine, but this should not be an obstacle to providing Kyiv with all the necessary assistance.
This was announced on Sunday, January 22, by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Diario.
Speaking about the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, he noted that the reluctance to send them to the east was largely due to this particular caution..
He believes that in the current situation, Europe "should take this risk" and start supplying Ukraine with all the weapons it needs.
