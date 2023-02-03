The head of the CIA assessed the next stages of the war in Ukraine

10:53 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The next six months of full-scale war will be "critical" as the Kremlin dictator is still betting that "political fatigue" will sweep the West.



This was announced by the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, writes CBS.

“Putin, I think, is betting right now that he can make time work for him,” Burns said, stressing that key events on the battlefield will unfold over the next six months, and this period will be decisive.



According to him, Western intelligence does not see that Moscow is interested in peace talks, despite periodic reports from the Kremlin to the contrary..



Commenting on Russia's relations with China, Burns said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has "closely followed" Putin's experience in Ukraine and, although he was likely "knocked out" by Russia's weak military actions, has so far remained "committed to partnership." which the two countries announced last year.

“But the truth is that there are actually some limitations to this too, simply because I think – as far as we can tell today – Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership are very reluctant to provide lethal weapons to Russia, in which, as we know, Russians are very interested," Burns said.

He stressed that China remains the biggest geopolitical challenge the US will face in the coming decades and the biggest priority for the CIA.



Burns also called deepening Iranian-Russian military ties "particularly worrisome."