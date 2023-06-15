The head of PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal of mercenaries from Bakhmut

12:27 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner PMC, officially announced the start of the process of withdrawing mercenaries from the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine and transferring control over the territory to the regular Russian army.



According to his statement, this process will be carried out in stages and is expected to be completed by June 1. Information about this was distributed by the press service of Prigozhin.