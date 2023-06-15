The head of PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal of mercenaries from Bakhmut

12:27 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner PMC, officially announced the start of the process of withdrawing mercenaries from the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine and transferring control over the territory to the regular Russian army.

According to his statement, this process will be carried out in stages and is expected to be completed by June 1. Information about this was distributed by the press service of Prigozhin.
 
"Currently, we have begun the withdrawal of troops from Bakhmut today, May 25, at 5 am. The main part of our units will be relocated to the rear camps by the beginning of June. We transfer control of the territory to the military, along with the necessary ammunition and supplies, including dry rations. However, if the military needs help, we will leave those who played a major role in the capture of Bakhmut," he said.