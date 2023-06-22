Germany has allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Germany handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces a new package of military assistance, which, in particular, included 155 mm high-precision guided missiles and missiles in the Patriot air defense system.
The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.
The new package includes:
The corresponding list is published on the website of the German government.
The new package includes:
- 1000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;
- high-precision guided projectiles of 155 mm caliber (quantity not specified);
- six vehicles for border protection;
- two tractors HX81 with wheel formula 8x8 and two semi-trailers;
- missiles for the Patriot air defense system (the number is not called)
Earlier on June 21, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional 381 million euros in humanitarian aid in 2023.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments