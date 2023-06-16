Germany for the first time deported Russian citizens to their homeland

18:52 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Germany, for the first time, Russian citizens were deported to their homeland. Information about this came from the German media Tagesschau on Wednesday, May 31. Bavaria became the first federal state in Germany to repatriate Russians.



As part of this case, two Russian citizens were deported, one of whom was a convicted criminal. First, they were delivered to Serbia in March on a scheduled flight, and then sent to Russia.



According to the report, the repatriation of the Russians was carried out in the format of "unaccompanied deportation", that is, without the presence of federal police officers. Officials told German media that a "security escort" was not necessary.



It is worth noting that after the full Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the deportation of Russian citizens from Germany to Russia was initially excluded. At the moment, there is no direct air connection between Russia and the European Union, and contacts between security agencies are minimized.



German media have previously reported that some federal states are considering the possibility of deporting Russian citizens to Russia. In particular, such plans were discussed in Bavaria, Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse. These measures are aimed primarily at criminals and terrorists who may pose a threat to Germany.