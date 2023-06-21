Germany to provide Ukraine with 381 million euros in humanitarian aid - Burbock

15:21 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 381 million euros in humanitarian aid in 2023, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said at the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, which aims to attract international investment to rebuild Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

"My colleague, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, and I came here today to emphasize that the German government is stepping up efforts to rebuild Ukraine.. This recovery starts with humanitarian support. Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 381 million euros in humanitarian aid in 2023 for everything from generators to food and tents for those who have been forced to flee or have recently lost their homes," Annalena Berbock said.

The German Foreign Minister added that the country's government is also working to strengthen political and practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO and noted that "they want Ukraine to win this war."

"We want Ukraine to win this war, to win peace. That is why we made it clear that Ukraine also belongs to the European family. And the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this morning at a meeting of the European Commission that Ukraine's reform efforts show that Ukraine is making progress despite the war, and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the European Union," Annalena Berbock stressed.

The official expressed her conviction that the restoration of Ukraine should be linked to the EU accession process.