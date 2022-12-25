Germany to hand over ground-based THeMIS drones to Ukraine

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics and the German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) signed a contract for the supply of 14 unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) THeMIS to Ukraine.
This is stated on the Milrem Robotics website.
Drones are designed to transport the wounded and clear traffic routes.
The purchase of drones is funded by the German Ministry of Defense.
Milrem Robotics noted that this year Milrem Robotics donated one THeMIS to a Ukrainian charity for casualty evacuation, which proved to be a valuable asset.
THeMIS is a multifunctional unmanned tracked vehicle with an open architecture that allows you to quickly configure it from a transport function to weapons, explosive ordnance disposal or support for reconnaissance operations in accordance with the nature of the mission.
THeMIS controlled by remote control. It can be programmed to move independently between different points. According to the developer, the speed of the complex is 25 km/h.
The machine has compact dimensions - 240 cm long, 200 cm wide and 115 cm high. With a curb weight of 1635 kg, it has a nominal load capacity of 750 kg, and a maximum load of 1200 kg. Claimed battery life - up to 15 hours, and exclusively on the electric drive - up to 1.5 hours. The power source for this technique can be lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries.
THEMIS UGV is already part of various programs in 16 countries, including eight NATO members: Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK and the USA.
