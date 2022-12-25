Germany to hand over ground-based THeMIS drones to Ukraine

18:12 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics and the German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) signed a contract for the supply of 14 unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) THeMIS to Ukraine.

This is stated on the Milrem Robotics website.



Drones are designed to transport the wounded and clear traffic routes.

"The deployment of UHV THeMIS in Ukraine means that Ukrainian forces can increase the safety of their soldiers and allow UGVs to perform tasks that are an immediate threat to people. This is the main purpose of robotic systems.. Milrem Robotics is proud to be able to contribute to Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor,” said Kuldar Versi, CEO of Milrem Robotics. of the year. The remaining seven will be delivered in the second quarter of 2023 and will be set up to fly the payload route from French defense equipment manufacturer CNIM Systèmes Industriels.

The purchase of drones is funded by the German Ministry of Defense.

"This important project testifies to our common ability to provide Ukraine with cutting-edge technologies. We are determined to support Ukraine with means of protection and rescue. The fast delivery of 14 THeMIS self-driving vehicles proves that KMW and Milrem are partners you can rely on," said Ralf Ketzel, CEO of KMW.

Milrem Robotics noted that this year Milrem Robotics donated one THeMIS to a Ukrainian charity for casualty evacuation, which proved to be a valuable asset.



THeMIS is a multifunctional unmanned tracked vehicle with an open architecture that allows you to quickly configure it from a transport function to weapons, explosive ordnance disposal or support for reconnaissance operations in accordance with the nature of the mission.



THeMIS controlled by remote control. It can be programmed to move independently between different points. According to the developer, the speed of the complex is 25 km/h.



The machine has compact dimensions - 240 cm long, 200 cm wide and 115 cm high. With a curb weight of 1635 kg, it has a nominal load capacity of 750 kg, and a maximum load of 1200 kg. Claimed battery life - up to 15 hours, and exclusively on the electric drive - up to 1.5 hours. The power source for this technique can be lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries.



THEMIS UGV is already part of various programs in 16 countries, including eight NATO members: Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK and the USA.