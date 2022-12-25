Germany transfers a new batch of weapons to Ukraine: what is included in the package

08:32 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany will give Ukraine a new package of military aid. Part of the weapons will come from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr, and the rest from industry.



The supplies are financed from federal government funds for so-called security capacity development, the German government said in a statement.



The German government also noted that, according to the budget process for 2022, the funds for the initiative to develop security capabilities have been increased to 2 billion euros for 2022.



Additional funds should be used primarily to support Ukraine. At the same time, they will be used to finance increased German mandatory contributions to the European Peace Fund (EPF), which in turn will be used to reimburse EU member states for the costs incurred by them in providing support to Ukraine.



Included in the help package

20 Dingo armored personnel carriers;

2 tank tractors M1070 Oshkosh;

18 units of 155-mm RCH 155 self-propelled artillery mounts;

80 pickups;

90 drone countermeasures;

7 trucks 8x6 with interchangeable loading system.

2 hangar tents.

The German government stressed that for security reasons, information on the methods and timing of the delivery of weapons will not be reported.