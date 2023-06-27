Germany not ready to provide cruise missiles to Ukraine - German Defense Minister

08:32 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite repeated requests from Ukraine, Germany is still taking a cautious stance on the transfer of cruise missiles, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Lithuania.

"On long-range weapons, I want to make it very clear once again that we are still taking a cautious stance - just like our American partners, by the way.. So far, nothing has changed in our assessment," Pistorius said.

This year, at the end of spring, Ukraine invited Taurus cruise missiles from Germany. However, they are cautious about the supply of missiles that could strike Russia, despite Ukraine's promises not to use Western weapons.



According to opinion polls, only a quarter of Germans support the provision of long-range missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 66% oppose it.



What is known about Taurus missiles

Taurus - German guided missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers. They are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, already successfully used by the Ukrainian military. "Taurus" look like fighters and independently find their targets, they can fly under the radar. These missiles are considered effective weapons against hardened targets such as command bunkers or ammunition depots.