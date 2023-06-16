Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 20 BMP Marder

08:15 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the RND publication, the Rheinmetall concern received an order from the German Ministry of Defense for the preparation and shipment of 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.



According to information, these combat vehicles should be delivered to Ukraine before the end of July.



Rheinmetall is engaged in the modernization of old tanks for Ukraine, which are actively used at the front, the publication clarifies.



It is noted that 40 Marders have already been delivered to Ukraine: 20 of them were taken from the Rheinmetall warehouse, and another 20 were delivered from the Bundeswehr warehouses.



In addition, it is planned to send Ukraine the first batch of 10,000 35 mm caliber ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun by the end of July, RND reports. In total, Rheinmetall signed a contract for the supply of 300 thousand ammunition