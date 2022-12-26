Germany will support Ukraine until victory in war - Scholz

15:03 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany and its allies will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor until victory in the war. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Berlin Security Conference.

"We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes: economically, financially, humanitarianly, through the reconstruction of the destroyed energy infrastructure - and also with weapons, " he said.

According to him, Ukraine should be able to exercise its legitimate right to self-defense, but this also serves to protect the European security architecture.



Scholz is convinced that Russia cannot and will not win the war it has unleashed.

"Continuous attacks on vital infrastructure, on water and power grids, on Ukrainian cities and villages, is a terrible and at the same time desperate scorched earth strategy, " he said.

The war in Ukraine has changed the security environment across Europe, chancellor says. He assured that Germany learned from this to protect and support the Allies.



Scholz also noted that the irresponsible nuclear rhetoric of the Russian regime is taken very seriously in the West.

"But we will not allow ourselves to be intimidated," the politician assured.

To this end, he said, the German government decided to purchase F-35 fighter jets as part of the German nuclear program.