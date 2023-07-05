Georgian Airways offers Russians transit to Nice via Tbilisi

11:44 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways, which is under Ukrainian sanctions, is offering Russian citizens a new travel opportunity - transit flights from Moscow to Nice via Tbilisi.



Information about this appeared on the portal "Georgia Online", referring to the official message of the air carrier.



From July 5, regular transit flights with one change on the Cote d'Azur begin. Flights with transfers in Tbilisi will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



Ticket prices for this route start at $535 for Wednesday flights and $633 for Saturday flights.



In total, the travel time from Moscow to Nice will be about 8 and a half hours.