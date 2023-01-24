The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the situation at the front as of the morning of January 24

08:16 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of the Donetsk region and Luhansk region, and also hit 11 areas of concentration of the Russian military.



This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report from the front.



During the day, the enemy launched 9 missile strikes on the settlements of Kharkov, Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, as well as 27 air strikes. In addition, he made 79 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.



The enemy continues to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdeevsky directions , despite numerous losses on their part. He conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction, all enemy attacks were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders.



In the Limansky, Novopavlovsky, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson directions, the enemy is on the defensive.



Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of settlements: Chervonopopovka, Luhansk region; Belogorovka, Rozdolovka, Salt, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Kleshcheevka, Novobakhmutovka, Krasnogorovka, Vodiane, Maryinka, Donetsk region.



The enemy does not stop shelling settlements along the line of contact. The areas of the settlements of Buchki, Mikhalchyna Sloboda of the Chernihiv region were subjected to shelling from the entire spectrum of artillery; Novovasilievka, Cossack, Sopich, Kucherovka. civilians killed. Once again, the areas of the settlements of Antonovka in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson were subjected to shelling from multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours delivered 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as a strike on the position of the anti-aircraft missile system.



Over the past day, our defenders shot down 2 enemy Su-25 aircraft; helicopter Ka-52; unmanned aerial vehicle "Orlan-10" and 2 guided missiles Kh-59.



Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 3 occupant concentration areas and a logistics warehouse over the past 24 hours.