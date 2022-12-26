The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted the situation at the front as of the morning of December 15

08:53 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces repulsed the attacks of Russian aggressors in the areas of six settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on Thursday, December 15.



It was indicated that the aggressor continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdeevsky directions. Also, the invaders are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Kupyansky, Limansky and Zaporozhye directions.. In other directions, the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Over the past day, enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamennoe, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesele and Maryinka in the Donetsk region



The Russians launched 31 air and eight missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk region, and also carried out 61 shelling from the MLRS.



In the Volyn and Polesye directions , the situation remained without significant changes; no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were found.



In the Seversky direction, the enemy had a fiery influence in the Lipovka and Khrenovka regions of the Chernihiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the invaders fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Krasnaya Zarya, Krasnoye, Staritsa, Dvurechnaya and Novomlynsk, Kharkiv region.



In the Limansky direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Makeevka, Ploshchadka and Krasnopopovka in the Luhansk region and Yampolevka, Torskoye and Medvezhye in the Donetsk region.



Districts of 17 settlements shelled in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Verkhnekamennoe, Controversial, Belogorovka, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Grigorovka, Bakhmut, Ozaryanovka, Severnoe and Opytnoe of the Donetsk region. The invaders also launched an air strike near the city of Bakhmut.



In the Avdeevka direction, fire damage was inflicted on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Avdeevka, Vodiane, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Maryinka. The latter also had an enemy airstrike.



In the Novopavlovsky direction, the invaders fired at Vuhledar, Prechistovka and Neskuchny in the Donetsk region. An air strike was carried out near the town of Ugledar.



In the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnieper River. Districts of 19 settlements were affected. In particular, Vremovka and Novopolie of Donetsk region; Gulyaipilskoye, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye; Novovorontsovka, Osokorovka, Novotyaginka, Tokarovka, Yantarnoye of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.



In turn, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy and five strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian invaders.



The missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two command posts, eight enemy personnel concentration areas, and a composition of fuel and lubricants.