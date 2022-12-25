The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted the situation at the front on the morning of December 1

09:40 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupiers are carrying out engineering equipment of the defense line in the Svatovsky and Limansky directions in order to contain the Ukrainian fighters.



This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of Russian invaders in the areas of settlements: Novoselovskoe, Stelmakhovka and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region and Belogorovka, Yakovlevka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumovka, Krasnogorovka, Kamenka, Vodianoe, Pervomayskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.



At the same time, in order to prevent the advancement of Ukrainian soldiers in the Svatovsky and Limansky directions, the enemy is providing engineering equipment for the defense line. Continues to move personnel, ammunition and fuel and lubricants to recruit and supply new units and those that have suffered losses.



Over the past day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on civilian targets in the village of Kamyshevakh, Zaporozhye region, carried out 41 air strikes and 28 shelling from the MLRS on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, including the city of Kherson.



In the Seversk direction, the invaders carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Seredina Buda, Bachevsk, Belopolye, Budki and Krasnopolye of the Sumy region.



In the Slobozhansky direction , the enemy continues to hold his troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Veterinary, Cossack Lopan, Vysoka Yaruga, Strelechya, Krasnoe, Staritsa, Ogurtsevo, Budarki, Chugunovka, Dvurechnaya and Zapadnoye settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to shelling from Russian artillery.



The enemy is on the defensive in the Kupyansky and Limansky directions. The fire impact of the enemy was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kislovka, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka, Starch Berestovoe, Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov region and Novoselovskoe, Stelmahovka, Makeevka and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction , the enemy will continue to focus his main efforts on conducting offensive operations.. Objects in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Disputable, Vyemka, Belogorovka, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Bakhmutskoye, Bakhmut, Chasov Yar, Experienced, Kleshcheevka, Severnoye, Zheleznoye and New York were subjected to shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery.



In the Avdeevka direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation. Objects in the areas of the settlements of Avdeevka, Vodiane, Pervomayskoye, Nevelskoye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region were subjected to fire damage from tanks and artillery of various types.



On the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy is defending. Shelling from the entire spectrum of artillery was recorded in the areas of Vuhledar, Bogoyavlenka, Prechistovka, and Bolshaya Novoselka in the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Zagornoe, Orekhov, Novoandreevka, Maly Shcherbaki and Plavni of the Zaporozhye region and Nikopol of the Dnepropetrovsk region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied lines. The areas of settlements located on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region were subjected to artillery and tank shelling. The enemy does not stop shelling the suburbs of the city of Kherson.



The Russian invaders continue to use civilian objects in the temporarily occupied territories. So, in the premises of a school in one of the settlements of the Zaporozhye region, the invaders equipped a field hospital. At the same time, during November 28-29, the evacuation of the wounded invaders by a convoy of trucks and buses was recorded, which was moving towards Melitopol.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted 17 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.



At the same time, Ukrainian units shot down an UAV (probably of the Orlan-10 type). The information is being specified.



Over the past day, missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces hit 7 areas of concentration of personnel and weapons and military equipment, a fuel and lubricants warehouse, as well as 5 other important enemy targets.