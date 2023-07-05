The General Staff believes that the Russian Federation has not yet deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus

16:14 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The likelihood that Russia has deployed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, as of early July, is low.



This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov.

"I cannot confirm this information (about the deployment of nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus - ed.). To store nuclear weapons, it is necessary to create special conditions, deploy a base for their maintenance. This is a very complex process. To date, the presence of nuclear charges on the territory of Belarus is "unlikely," the military said.

According to him, at the same time, it is extremely difficult to assess the threat of Russia's use of nuclear weapons against Belarus.