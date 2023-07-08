NATO Secretary General announced the content of the package of decisions on Ukraine

06:47 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, July 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gave an encouraging forecast for Ukraine on the outcome of the NATO summit. In Vilnius, NATO leaders will adopt a package on Ukraine that will contain three main elements.

According to him, the allies will make Ukraine even stronger and show their vision of the future.

First, a multi-year assistance program will be approved to ensure full military cooperation between the Armed Forces and NATO. 500 million euros will be provided for basic needs.

Secondly, according to Stoltenberg, the summit will renew the political ties between Ukraine and NATO by launching the Ukraine-NATO Council.

"And the third. I expect the leaders to confirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and be united on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," Stoltenberg added.

At the same time, he acknowledged that NATO allies have not yet agreed on the text of the final statement on Ukraine, but assured that "these wordings will be clear" and the text of the decision is being finalized.

"I manage this process and do everything to ensure that our position is united and strong.. I am sure that as soon as we complete the consultations, as soon as the decision is made, we will see serious commitments," the NATO Secretary General assured.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on US leader Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to NATO now, even if it can only become a member of the Alliance after the end of the war with Russia.