The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the list of losses of the Russian Federation

From February 24 to July 20, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 38,750 people (+200 per day).
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Destroyed:
- 1700 (+9) tanks
- 3905 (+13) armored fighting vehicles
- 856 (+5) artillery systems
- 250 (+2) multiple rocket launchers
- 113 (+0) air defense systems
- 221 (+1) aircraft
- 188 (+0) helicopters
- 703 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs
- 167(+0) cruise missiles
- 15 (+0) ships / boats
- 2775 (+8) vehicles and tank trucks
- 70 (+0) units of special vehicles
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.
