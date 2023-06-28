The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the list of losses of the Russian Federation

09:54 20 July Kyiv, Ukraine

From February 24 to July 20, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 38,750 people (+200 per day).

 
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Destroyed:
  • 1700 (+9) tanks
  • 3905 (+13) armored fighting vehicles
  • 856 (+5) artillery systems
  • 250 (+2) multiple rocket launchers
  • 113 (+0) air defense systems
  • 221 (+1) aircraft
  • 188 (+0) helicopters
  • 703 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 167(+0) cruise missiles
  • 15 (+0) ships / boats
  • 2775 (+8) vehicles and tank trucks
  • 70 (+0) units of special vehicles
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.