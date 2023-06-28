The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the list of losses of the Russian Federation

09:54 20 July Kyiv, Ukraine

From February 24 to July 20, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 38,750 people (+200 per day).

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Destroyed:

1700 (+9) tanks

3905 (+13) armored fighting vehicles

856 (+5) artillery systems

250 (+2) multiple rocket launchers

113 (+0) air defense systems

221 (+1) aircraft

188 (+0) helicopters

703 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs

167(+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships / boats

2775 (+8) vehicles and tank trucks

70 (+0) units of special vehicles

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.