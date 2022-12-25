General Milli: Putin was defeated in all directions of the Ukrainian front

Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure not only did not break the Ukrainians, but also increased resistance to the enemy invasion.
This was announced by the US Department of Defense, a briefing by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and the British Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin.
Milli recalled that the Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Kiev region, and then pushed back the Russians from Kharkov and Kherson.
Now, he said, Russia is attacking the civilian population of Ukraine by firing missiles at the energy infrastructure.
Milley also called Russia's rocket attacks "absolutely unacceptable."
Radakin noted that Russian rocket attacks are absolutely ineffective: "This is an existential conflict for Ukraine, ... the cruelty of this fuels even greater determination of the Ukrainian people. You see it every day."
According to the admiral, illegal attacks also strengthen the resolve of countries that support Ukraine.
Neither Milli nor Radakin set a time frame for the war in Ukraine, but both said their countries would support Ukraine for as long as needed..
According to Radakin, "Russia made a catastrophic mistake" because the attack on Ukraine not only activated Ukrainian resistance. It provoked a "phenomenal reaction" from countries around the world.
