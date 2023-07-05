General Gromov spoke about the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south

13:14 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

During the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military managed to advance deep into the Russian defensive positions in southern Ukraine to a distance of up to 7.5 kilometers, while the total length of the front in Ukraine is more than 1,200 kilometers.



This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov.

"In general, during the offensive operation carried out by the Defense Forces, the operational situation did not undergo any drastic changes and is characterized by the enemy's attempts to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region and hold territories in the Donetsk and Taurida operational regions.. As part of the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Taurida operational areas, the most active areas are Melitopol and Berdyansk, where our units have advanced into the depth of the enemy defense up to 7.5 km," he said.

According to the general, since the beginning of the counter-offensive, the Ukrainian military has sacked 9 settlements, returning almost 160 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory under control.

"As for the length of the so-called "hot" collision line, it now exceeds 1200 km.. But here we are talking about the direct line of confrontation with the enemy in the Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, where active hostilities continue," Gromov explained.

In addition, the tense situation remains on the state border in northern Ukraine and along the Black Sea coast.

“We cannot forget about the northern borders with Belarus and the Russian Federation, from where the enemy conducts constant rocket and artillery shelling, the activity of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance forces is noted, the threat of a military invasion remains; as well as about the sea coast in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions, where, despite the decrease in the naval potential of the enemy, we cannot completely rule out his landing capabilities," the general said.

In addition, there is a potential threat from Pridnestrovie, he recalled.