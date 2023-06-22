IAEA Director General: the situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP is "extremely unstable"

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, expressed serious concerns about the unstable situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is under the control of Russian occupiers.
According to the IAEA report, the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant added an additional threat to the safe operation of the station.
Earlier, the IAEA reported on a possible mining near the cooling pond of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. During a visit to Grossi, no mines were found on site, but the IAEA received information about the possible placement of mines inside the station and around its perimeter.
It is noted that over the past two weeks, the Zaporozhye NPP received the necessary cooling water from the reserves in the discharge channel of the Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant.. It is also planned to resume the pumping of water, which is still available, despite the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the Russian occupiers.
According to the IAEA, the Zaporozhye NPP currently faces a number of potential hazards, including dependence on a single operating 750 kV transmission line to supply off-site power needed for reactor cooling and other nuclear safety systems.
