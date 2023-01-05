State Bureau of Investigation revealed a large-scale scheme of extortion at the Odessa customs

14:34 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Specialists of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a large-scale scheme of extortion at the Odessa customs.



This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation and the prosecutor's office of the Odessa region.

"According to operational data, customs officers took money from everyone who transported goods across the border. This is also confirmed by searches of the administrative building of the customs post. Employees of the SBI discovered hiding places of money of customs officers. The inspectors managed to "earn" more than 65 thousand hryvnias in just a few hours of the shift. Dodgers hid money under skirting boards, in computer equipment, heaters, waste paper and even in the toilet," the ministry said.



It is reported that during the special operation, an inspector of the Odessa customs was detained, who demanded a "payment" from the importer for the unhindered import of generators and electrical appliances to Ukraine.

The customs officer took money for not creating artificial problems during the customs clearance of generators, despite the fact that now there are preferential conditions for their customs clearance. He estimated such "services" at 50% of the amount of official customs payments.



In just a short period of time, the investigation documented the facts of receiving bribes by an official for several thousand US dollars.



The State Bureau of Investigation caught the inspector red-handed after another receipt of money.

The issue of informing him of suspicion of extortion and obtaining unlawful benefits and the election of a measure of restraint to the inspector is being resolved.



The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation revealed hidden goods at the Odessa customs worth more than 1.5 billion hryvnias.



During searches on the territory of container terminals, Bureau employees found a helicopter, luxury cars, equipment, huge batches of shoes, including branded ones, building materials and equipment.