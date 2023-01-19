Howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition: Estonia adopted a new military aid package for Ukraine

12:24 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 19, the Estonian government approved the provision of another package of military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, which will include howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition.



According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, this package is the largest that Estonia has ever provided to Ukraine.

"Today, the government decided to send Estonia's largest heavy weapons aid package to Ukraine to date.. Thus, our total military assistance to Ukraine is more than 1% of our GDP," she said.

According to the official, the package included howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition requested by Ukraine.

"We all want the war to end, but Russia has sent a clear signal that it wants to continue its war of aggression.. Despite losses in manpower and equipment, Russia still has thousands of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery in its warehouses, ready for use in war, Kaya Kallas stressed.

She added that Russia also has a huge workforce and will continue to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people.. In addition, Russia has increased the workload and capacity of its military industry.

"That's why the entire transatlantic community must do more and provide military assistance on a large scale and sooner to ensure the victory of Ukraine. Russian aggression has a price for all of us - a price we pay in euros, and Ukraine - in human lives," the prime minister stressed. minister. Erka of Estonia.

The website of the Estonian government notes that this time the military aid package consists of howitzers, ammunition, artillery support and grenade launchers.. The total value of the package is about 113 million euros, which increases Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine to 370 million euros.



President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Estonia for its help.



I am sincerely grateful to Prime Minister Kai Kallas for the largest military aid package announced today, including howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition. Estonia has demonstrated sincere support to Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor. We appreciate it," he said.