Howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition: Estonia adopted a new military aid package for Ukraine

On January 19, the Estonian government approved the provision of another package of military assistance to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, which will include howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition.
According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, this package is the largest that Estonia has ever provided to Ukraine.
According to the official, the package included howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition requested by Ukraine.
She added that Russia also has a huge workforce and will continue to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people.. In addition, Russia has increased the workload and capacity of its military industry.
The website of the Estonian government notes that this time the military aid package consists of howitzers, ammunition, artillery support and grenade launchers.. The total value of the package is about 113 million euros, which increases Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine to 370 million euros.
President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Estonia for its help.
I am sincerely grateful to Prime Minister Kai Kallas for the largest military aid package announced today, including howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition. Estonia has demonstrated sincere support to Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor. We appreciate it," he said.
