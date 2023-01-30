Gaidai may be removed from the post of head of the Luhansk OVA

12:52 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

There is a possibility that Sergei Gaidai may soon be fired from the post of head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration. This is reported by the media with reference to sources.

"In the near future, Sergei Gaidai from the Luhansk region, who is expected to be sent as an ambassador to Kazakhstan, may lose the post of head of the CAA," the publication says.



It is noted that now the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Oleksiy Kuleba, are looking for new heads of regional state administrations. There are not many people who want to lead the Kherson, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions, because these regions lie in the directions of a potential new offensive of the Russian army.



As you know, Serhiy Gaidai has been the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration (formerly the Regional State Administration) since October 25, 2019.