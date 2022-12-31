The head of the Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai spoke about the course of the de-occupation of the Luhansk region as of Saturday morning, December 31.

As Gaidai notes, the Russians in the Lugansk region are exhausted because of their own senseless tactics.

The head of the OVA also reports that in January-February, the Russians expect another wave of mobilization.

In addition, Gaidai predicts that the de-occupation of Kremennaya will open the way for the liberation of other strategically important settlements of the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"When we liberate Kremennaya, we will open the road to Starobelsk, as well as the way to Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Lisichansk. The latter will disperse Russian forces near Bakhmut. The occupiers will defend themselves even in Luhansk," the head of the UVA assures.

Gaidai also assures that the collaborators understand that there will be no repetition of 2014 for them - the punishment is inevitable, so they constantly think about where they will flee from the Luhansk region.

On the eve it was reported that Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Novoselovskoe in the Luhansk region.