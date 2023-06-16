G7 leaders to discuss peace summit on Ukraine at upcoming summit in Japan

A peace summit dedicated to Ukraine will be the main topic of discussion by the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries in Japan this coming week.
Information about this development was conveyed by the official representative of the European Union, who got acquainted with the details of the discussions.
According to the source, "the leaders of the economically developed countries that make up the G7 are planning to discuss the idea of holding an international peace summit on Ukraine during their meeting in Hiroshima this week.".
This statement was published by Reuters. The G7 summit is scheduled for May 19-21 in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
During the event, the leaders of the G7 countries will also discuss the possible use of frozen Russian assets.
