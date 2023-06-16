Russia's FSB exposes US "espionage" using Apple devices

The FSB of the Russian Federation announced "the exposure of the intelligence activities of the United States of America", which was carried out through the use of devices from Apple.
This was reported on June 1 by a Russian agency with reference to the FSB Public Relations Center.
According to the FSB, US intelligence agencies allegedly used a virus program that allowed them to spy on thousands of Apple mobile device users, including Russian diplomatic representatives.
According to the FSB statement, several thousand phones of this brand were infected..
Cases of infection were identified not only for domestic users, but also for foreign subscribers using SIM cards registered at diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including NATO countries, the post-Soviet space, as well as Israel, SAR and China.
The FSB noted that the information received "testifies to the close cooperation of the American company Apple with the national intelligence community," in particular, with the US National Security Agency.
