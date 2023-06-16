Germany: Russia is the main threat to the Euro-Atlantic region

Russia is a significant potential threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region, according to the German national security strategy, presented on June 14.
Russia's aggressive military activity against Ukraine is contrary to the principles of international law and the European security system. We adhere to practical approaches to arms control and confidence in the field of defense under the auspices of the OSCE,” the document says.
Russia's aggressive military activity against Ukraine is contrary to the principles of international law and the European security system. We adhere to practical approaches to arms control and confidence in the field of defense under the auspices of the OSCE,” the document says.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments