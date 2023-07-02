Germany should not impede Ukraine's movement to NATO - Kuleba

08:07 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

For Ukraine, as well as for the whole of Europe, the issue of its accession to NATO is now vital. It is no secret that Germany's voice will be weighty in making such a decision. Therefore, on the eve of the NATO summit, which is to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on German politicians not to impede Ukraine's movement into NATO, as was the case during the reign of Angela Merkel. He said this in an interview with Bild the day before.

"Don't repeat the mistake Chancellor Merkel made in Bucharest in 2008 when she fiercely resisted any progress on Ukraine's NATO membership," the minister was quoted as saying.

According to Kuleba, the then decision "opened the door for Putin's invasion of Georgia and, ultimately, for the illegal annexation of Crimea". If Ukraine had already been a member of NATO in 2014, then the annexation of Crimea, the war in Donbas and the invasion of the entire country would not have happened.

At the same time, as Kuleba noted, Kyiv does not expect admission to NATO during the war, but after the war "it would be suicidal for Europe not to accept Ukraine into NATO."

"The only way to close the door to Russian aggression against Europe and the European-Atlantic space as a whole is to accept Ukraine into NATO," the Foreign Minister stressed.

He added that such a decision is "a path to peace", since Russia will not dare to attack Ukraine again if it becomes a member of NATO.. In turn, Ukraine will remove the burden of protecting its eastern flank from Germany and other Western NATO countries, taking "this burden on its own shoulders."

Earlier, Germany reported that Berlin and its partners in the G7 and the European Union are working on long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.