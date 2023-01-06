Germany announced the date of transfer of BMP Marder to Ukraine

14:30 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The deputy from the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany, Nils Schmid, named the specific dates for the delivery of the BMP Marder to Ukraine. He said this on the air of rbb24 Inforadio.

"We assume that the Bundeswehr will be able to do without about 40 of these vehicles, or that it will be able to use industrial stocks. It will take some time for the Ukrainians to familiarize themselves with them, but we will be able to supply these weapons in the first quarter of this year," Schmid said.

The MP rejected the accusations that the decision was made only now, and said that Germany "is not tired of supporting Ukraine". He also noted that there is "no taboo" on the supply of weapons, but they should be a response to the escalation of the war and NATO "should not be drawn into the war."