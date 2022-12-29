France will give Kyiv new air defense systems

08:57 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv and Paris agreed to start a new training program for officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to master the new air defense system.



This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov following a meeting in Kyiv with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu. Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter.

"The supply of weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian army will continue, including excellent French systems to protect our land and sky," Reznikov wrote.



In turn, Lecornu, at a briefing after a meeting with Reznikov, said that France had created a fund through which they would receive orders from Ukraine for the military-industrial complex.



According to him, France has already chosen several areas for assistance to Ukraine.

"Firstly, this is the transfer of French Armed Forces equipment to the Ukrainian army at the beginning of next year.. The second direction of assistance is the European Peace Fund, which is an important instrument, strength and power of Europe to support Ukraine. France makes a large contribution to this fund - 500 million euros. And the third direction is the fund created in France, through which Ukraine can address the order to the French military-industrial complex," Lecornu said.



He added that between the armed forces of Ukraine and France there is a constant exchange of information. Lecornu also stressed that the experience of Ukrainian defenders is also important for the French Armed Forces.. Therefore, according to him, during the military exercises, there is an exchange of experience at the same time, and the knowledge and skills of Ukrainian military personnel are very valuable and useful.



The Minister of Defense of Ukraine informed his colleague about the current situation on the war fronts and noted that Western, and, in particular, French weapons are one of the important factors that help Ukraine destroy the enemy and protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles.

"Today we have focused on the list of Ukraine's priorities in order to win this war.. This applies to anti-aircraft, anti-missile, anti-drone defense to protect our skies, increasing the number of heavy 155-caliber artillery and ammunition. After all, the powerful Caesar guns that are used on the battlefield need high-quality shells," Reznikov said.



According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also need armored vehicles.

"In addition, we agreed to start a new training program for our Air Force officers to train and master the new air defense system, which we will announce later.. The role of the French Republic is one of the key ones in the common fight against Russian aggression in order to protect universal European values," Reznikov stressed.



Lecornu and Reznikov also touched upon the issues of accounting and transparency of military assistance. The representatives of the foreign delegation were presented with a briefing on the implementation of the LOGFAS logistics system, which allows monitoring the supply and movement of Western weapons and international technical assistance to Ukraine.

Also, attention was focused on the issues of rehabilitation and treatment of Ukrainian servicemen in medical institutions in France and the start of long-term projects with French defense companies.





