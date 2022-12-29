France will give Kyiv new air defense systems

Kyiv and Paris agreed to start a new training program for officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to master the new air defense system.
This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov following a meeting in Kyiv with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu. Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter.
This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov following a meeting in Kyiv with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu. Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter.
In turn, Lecornu, at a briefing after a meeting with Reznikov, said that France had created a fund through which they would receive orders from Ukraine for the military-industrial complex.
According to him, France has already chosen several areas for assistance to Ukraine.
He added that between the armed forces of Ukraine and France there is a constant exchange of information. Lecornu also stressed that the experience of Ukrainian defenders is also important for the French Armed Forces.. Therefore, according to him, during the military exercises, there is an exchange of experience at the same time, and the knowledge and skills of Ukrainian military personnel are very valuable and useful.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine informed his colleague about the current situation on the war fronts and noted that Western, and, in particular, French weapons are one of the important factors that help Ukraine destroy the enemy and protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles.
According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also need armored vehicles.
Lecornu and Reznikov also touched upon the issues of accounting and transparency of military assistance. The representatives of the foreign delegation were presented with a briefing on the implementation of the LOGFAS logistics system, which allows monitoring the supply and movement of Western weapons and international technical assistance to Ukraine.
Also, attention was focused on the issues of rehabilitation and treatment of Ukrainian servicemen in medical institutions in France and the start of long-term projects with French defense companies.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments