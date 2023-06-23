France donates equipment to Ukraine to create 3D models of war crimes

12:45 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

France donated equipment to Ukraine to create 3D models of war crime scenes in order to prepare materials for cases, including the destruction of civilian infrastructure.



This information was reported by the French Embassy in Ukraine.



Yesterday, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine received equipment to create 3D models of crime scenes. Thus, the French mission "Fight against impunity" was completed, within the framework of which French forensic investigators came to Ukraine under the auspices of the International Criminal Court.



Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin expressed gratitude to Ukraine for the provided French assistance. He emphasized that the donated equipment will be an important tool for prosecutors and experts in the process of documenting the consequences of attacks on civilian infrastructure.



In Ukraine, more than 110 thousand objects were destroyed or damaged as a result of the actions of the Russian military.



It was also recalled that earlier, France donated two mobile laboratories for DNA analysis to Ukraine, assisted Ukrainian investigators at the scene and contributed to the work of the International Criminal Court.



Already three teams of French forensic investigators came to Ukraine and assisted in the investigation of crimes committed in Bucha, Irpin, Izyum. Recently, French experts also exchanged experience with Ukrainian colleagues in Dnipro and Krivoy Rog.