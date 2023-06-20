France changes its views on Ukraine's possible NATO membership - Le Monde

The French leadership is changing its views on the possible membership of Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance, bringing them closer to the position of Poland and the Baltic countries.
This is reported by the French edition of Le Monde, citing its own sources.
This is reported by the French edition of Le Monde, citing its own sources.
The authors of the publication emphasize that Paris, Berlin and Washington have so far ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, but it was supported by the countries of Central Europe, such as Poland and the Baltic countries.
According to journalists, the French Defense Council, which met on June 12 at the Elysee Palace, considered the possibility of Ukraine's possible membership in NATO.. The French leadership is inclined to believe that this step could become a separate guarantee of security and, if the war ends, prevent any new Russian aggression.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments