France changes its views on Ukraine's possible NATO membership - Le Monde

14:07 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The French leadership is changing its views on the possible membership of Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance, bringing them closer to the position of Poland and the Baltic countries.



This is reported by the French edition of Le Monde, citing its own sources.

“Advancing the prospect of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance in order to influence the conflict and try to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table is exactly the approach France now prefers in delicate discussions among Ukraine’s allies on the eve of the annual NATO summit scheduled in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 1-12 ", the message says.

The authors of the publication emphasize that Paris, Berlin and Washington have so far ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, but it was supported by the countries of Central Europe, such as Poland and the Baltic countries.

This French initiative should increase pressure on Russia at a time when the Ukrainian counter-offensive faces difficulties.

According to journalists, the French Defense Council, which met on June 12 at the Elysee Palace, considered the possibility of Ukraine's possible membership in NATO.. The French leadership is inclined to believe that this step could become a separate guarantee of security and, if the war ends, prevent any new Russian aggression.

"This discovery is a real transformation for France. By acting in this way, Paris is moving closer to the positions defending the countries of Central Europe, most of which, primarily Poland and the Baltic countries, tirelessly advocate Ukraine's entry into NATO.