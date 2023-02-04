France and Italy to send Mamba anti-missile system to Ukraine in spring

12:51 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

France and Italy decided to send SAMP / T air defense systems with the nickname Mamba to Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, February 3, by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu on his Twitter page.

"Together with Guido Crosetto, we decided to supply SAMP / T-MAMBA air defense systems to Ukraine in the spring of 2023. This system will help protect the civilian population and infrastructure from attacks from Russia, the need for which was noted by Alexei Reznikov," he wrote.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked the allies for their support.

"I am very grateful to my colleagues Sebastian Lecorne and Guido Crosetto, who decided to supply SAMP / T air defense systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help us save thousands of lives from attacks by Russian terrorists. Step by step, we will close the sky over Ukraine," he wrote on his Twitter page.

This is the first European long-range anti-missile system developed by France and Italy. It will allow Ukraine to protect itself from attacks by drones, missiles and Russian aircraft, covering a significant part of Ukrainian territory.

The system, created by a joint Franco-Italian consortium, can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at the same time.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Italy agreed on an energy partnership.