France and Italy to send Mamba anti-missile system to Ukraine in spring

France and Italy decided to send SAMP / T air defense systems with the nickname Mamba to Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, February 3, by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu on his Twitter page.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov thanked the allies for their support.
This is the first European long-range anti-missile system developed by France and Italy. It will allow Ukraine to protect itself from attacks by drones, missiles and Russian aircraft, covering a significant part of Ukrainian territory.
The system, created by a joint Franco-Italian consortium, can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at the same time.
Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Italy agreed on an energy partnership.
